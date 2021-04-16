Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brisk start to the weekend, another chance for snow around the corner

The clouds have been locked in place today and will remain through the overnight.

Some areas especially across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska were able to pick up on a significant amount of snow, but it did not linger long and will be quick to melt away.

Others were able to find much needed rainfall to the tune of half an inch to one inch across central into eastern Kansas over the past 24 hours.

Scattered showers will continue to drift out of the state tonight.

Bundle up if you plan to be out and about as temperatures will be frigid especially across western Kansas tonight where lows will dip into the 20s while the upper 30s and lower 40s will be found farther east.

The heaviest of the rain will continue to wrap up tonight, but light sprinkles and isolated showers on the back side of this system will filter in through the state on Saturday.

With the clouds and the chance for isolated sprinkles in place, daytime highs tomorrow will struggle to make it out of the 40s for some and 50s for many.

Clouds start to clear Saturday night which could lead to frost concerns once again across central Kansas by Sunday morning.

We start to see conditions improve on Sunday as daytime highs rebound to the 50s and 60s and sunshine returns. It looks like the cold front arrives in northern Kansas Monday morning reaching southern Kansas before sunset leading to a dip in temperatures early next week before a slow warming trend returns temperatures to the 60s.

We will hold onto the warmth only into Monday before our next cold front takes center stage.

Winds will quickly turn breezy out of the north ushering in colder air which will help drop temperatures into the overnight.

As rain develops along the front, we will have to watch for a change over to snow even as far south as Wichita across the state line into Oklahoma.

Accumulation may be possible on elevated and grassy surfaces. A few showers will linger into Tuesday before this system departs to the southeast.

We will maintain a more active pattern through the remainder of next week as another chance for rain returns Thursday into Friday. This will keep more clouds in place through the majority of next week as well as hold temperatures below the seasonal average.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige