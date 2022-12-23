Roads are still slick out there this Friday afternoon. Most main roads and highways have been plowed, but side streets can be treacherous as temperatures have stayed below freezing, preventing snow from melting.

Highs today will only reach the teens across the state. We will see plenty of sunshine with increasing clouds this afternoon, but strong northwesterly winds keep us feeling bitterly cold.

Wind Chill Advisories are in place for much of the state through tomorrow morning. Wind chills as cold as 20 below zero are possible. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes, so please limit time outside today and tomorrow.

Temperatures climb into the low 20s for Christmas Eve with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. By the time we reach Christmas Day, temperatures reach back above freezing, with areas out west warming quicker as stronger southerly winds move into the region.

Temperatures will continue to climb for the beginning of the week and eventually break past our seasonal average. Get ready for a warm week to wrap up the year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 14 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 1 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 22 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 5 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 32 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll