Bitterly cold temperatures have invaded the Sunflower State today, with highs only reaching into the 20s for some and the single digits for others.

Strong winds out of the north have carried in the chill and have been breezy at times today. Peak wind gusts were around 30 MPH for most across the state, making temperatures feel like the negatives.

Some moisture is tracking into the state, resulting in patchy areas of light snow and flurries, with some light accumulations in the northwest. Temperatures continue to fall tonight, with lows ranging from the negatives to the teens.

Winds will remain breezy tonight, and with that factored into the already cold air temperatures, areas across Western Kansas will feel more like negative 15 degrees. Wind Chill Advisories are in place through the mid-morning tomorrow.

The start of the week will not offer much relief from the cold. Highs will struggle to warm up much past what we saw today. The teens and 20s can be expected across the region, with peeks of sunshine mixing in by the afternoon.

We expect another round of moisture on Tuesday, but mainly to the south of our region. We get clipped with a bit of light snow in far Southern Kansas. We might get missed entirely depending on how far south this storm tracks.

Temperatures remain in the freezer for the start of the week as the cold air will make itself at home here in Kansas. Temperatures will climb to the above-average range by mid-week, with highs into the 40s to lower 50s by Friday and next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 10 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 23 Wind N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 13 Wind NE 10-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll