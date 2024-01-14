High pressure over northeast Kansas helped to keep snowfall out of the Sunflower State today. We still saw flurries across the region, and southeast Kansas picked up about an inch of snow, but the heaviest accumulations stayed on the other side of the state line.

Temperatures struggled to reach out of single digits this afternoon. Highs were bitterly cold with winds chills making temperatures feel more like the negatives.

Wind Chill Warnings remain in effect for the intense cold through Tuesday afternoon for the entire state. Please limit time outside and bundle up.

Lows dip back below zero with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the north. Northwest Kansas will start to see flakes fall before sunrise.

Snow showers will be off and on throughout Monday. We all have the chance of seeing a few flurries, but northwest Kansas has the best chance of seeing any significant accumulations.

Anywhere from 1-2″ of snow is possible for northwest Kansas tomorrow. Most of the rest of the region will only see a dusting but some localized areas could pick up near an inch of snow.

The good news is that tomorrow will be the last day of highs in the single digits. Temperatures will be brutal, and wind chills will be even colder, so please take care of yourself in the dangerous cold.

We will finally reach back above freezing by Wednesday, though this will be short-lived. Another shot of frigid air arrives and will push temperatures into the 20s for the start of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: -1 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 8 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: -2 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 21 Lo: 10 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 36 Lo: 17 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 30 Lo: 9 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 21 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 24 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.