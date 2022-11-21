It is a warm and quiet start to the holiday week. Temperatures Monday afternoon topped out in the 50s and 60s. Winds have been light and the sunshine delightful.

Overnight lows under a clear sky will not be as bitter, but still cold enough to require an extra blanket on the bed and a heavy coat early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be nice and mild Tuesday afternoon with highs returning to the 50s and some 60s.

Wednesday clouds will crowd as the next storm system approaches.

Wednesday night a cold front will slice through western Kansas.

Through the overnight and first part of Thanksgiving, a few rain showers are possible. This looks spotty and light. This should not be an impactful storm to slow you down from getting to grandma’s house.

As temperatures cool on Thanksgiving, a few flurries may mix in to the southwest before the moisture is swept away. Temperatures remain comfortable and cool for Black Friday with partly cloudy skies.

A storm system across the Southern High Plains will intensify and track to the northeast into the first half of the weekend. Depending on how far west this moisture goes, we may get clipped by it.

We will then return to rather tranquil weather into early next week with comfy highs in the 50s and 60s. Next week looks to stay dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 58 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 39 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman