After a cool and cloudy day, we head into a calm overnight. Temperatures fall back into the 30s for most across the region, with northwest Kansas staying stuck in the 20s tonight.

Southerly winds will help temperatures jump into the 60s and 70s tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. Winds will be strong and help to pull moisture in from the south.

That sets us up with the perfect combination to see a line of strong storms race across the state tomorrow as a cold front moves through the region. Strong storms are possible within this line, especially for those in the Enhanced Risk region closer to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

A High Wind Watch is in place for Texas tomorrow, and Wind Advisories are in place for Elk, Chautauqua, Cowley, and Harper counties through early Monday morning.

A few showers will be possible ahead of the main line in the late morning and early afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the south, gusting up to 40 MPH.

Our main line will develop in western Kansas tomorrow evening and move east. Strong winds will help this storm to move across the state quickly. Straight-line winds will be the primary concern once the storms take on a linear shape.

The line will reach central Kansas by late evening. Spin-up tornadoes might be possible along the line, significantly farther south, where storms will be better organized.

Tracking east, storms will continue to impact our far eastern counties through the late night hours. After midnight, most of the system will push well into Missouri and leave us with clear skies.

Temperatures will not be impacted much by this cold front. Highs stay in the 60s through the start of the week until our next cold front arrives late on Wednesday.

We are watching another system approaching in the second half of the week that threatens to bring snowfall back to the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of thunderstorms. Hi: 61 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 45 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny, windy, 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 54. Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll