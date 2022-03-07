Today is the start of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Kansas and it feels anything but warm as temperatures have shifted below average. Temperatures will slowly warm leading to our next system by midweek.

While a flurry or isolated snow shower is possible Tuesday, we await the bulk of the energy and moisture Wednesday into Thursday.

Northwest communities get into the snow first Wednesday. This will be a slow burn event prompting moderate to potentially significant accumulations for areas near and north of I-70 through Thursday. Unless the system shifts track between now and then, south of I-70 to Highway 54 receives drastically less with nothing south of Highway 54.

Winds will be gusty from 30-45 MPH which will reduce visibility. Another piece of energy keeps snow nearby along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line into Thursday night/Friday morning. Bitterly cold temperatures for this time of year will return to the region briefly later this week along with overnight lows in the single digits for areas picking up most of the snow.

Temperatures will bounce back this weekend and offer up a more spring like change next week. We will want to keep an eye on another system by St. Patrick’s Day that looks like more storms with snow to the northwest. Winds may be intense as this moves through the region.

Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 46 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 31 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman