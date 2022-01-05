Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chance for snow across parts of Kansas, bitterly cold wind chills return

Our next snow system is on the way as snow showers look to increase across northwest into northcentral Kansas through the afternoon.

As the clouds build west to east today, snow chances will return to southwestern Nebraska and northwestern Kansas.

This system will continue to fill in for areas along and north of I-70 through the evening.

Temperatures will also take a cooler turn this afternoon with daytime highs ranging from the 30s and 40s farther to the south. Some in northern Kansas will only make it into the 20s this afternoon.

As this storm system dives to the south it will interact with some drier air limiting the snowfall accumulations farther to the south overnight.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday morning for areas that will likely see more travel impacts due to snowfall accumulations.

Areas closer to the I-70 corridor and points north are expected to find a couple inches of snow. Farther to the south, flurries will still be possible, but snowfall accumulations will be minimal.

Once the snow moves east, colder air settles in. Overnight lows will drop below zero for some in northwestern to northcentral Kansas.

Wind chill values will also feel icy. Winds will pick up west to east as this wintry system approaches with winds gusting at times upwards of 35 MPH.

Wind chill values by sunrise Thursday could feel between 10° and 20° below zero. Please make sure you are bundling up and limiting time outdoors for both yourselves and your pets.

Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect until noon Thursday.

We will dry out and begin our warming trend as we approach the weekend. Daytime highs will return to the 40s and 50s through Saturday before another reset of our temperatures arrives with a cold front the second half of the weekend. Moisture looks to remain east of our area as we look ahead to another warming trend by early next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige