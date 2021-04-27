Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chance for strong storms and a brief dip in temps through mid-week

Tuesday will be a Weather Aware Day as storm chances return, and some could be strong to severe. A Slight Risk of severe weather encompasses South Central and Northwest Kansas, also Southwest Nebraska.

This is where we’ll have the best chance of seeing a strong to severe storm. Hail is the main storm threat but a tornado will be possible too, especially to the northwest as storms get started initially after 2pm or 3pm.

Before we get into the afternoon most of the morning will be dry with increasing clouds. There’s a weakening storm to the northwest but any stormy activity this morning will be limited.

A shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon in South Central Kansas too but a better chance streams in from Oklahoma by the evening.

Weaker rumbles and scattered rain will linger through the overnight and into Wednesday. New storms will develop between Central and Eastern Kansas in the afternoon. One or two of these could be strong to severe with hail and/or gusty winds. Storms will wane during the overnight and we’ll dry out by early Thursday.

Even though storm chances will need to be monitored closely we’ll also need to watch out for high fire danger to the west. Before we see an uptick in wet and stormy weather today, it’ll be another warm and windy day.

Northwest Kansas will begin to cool down into the 70s. After sundown, lows will range from the 40s to 60s.

Mid-week highs bottom out in the 60s to low 70s but will still be close to average. Warmer 80s return by the weekend with sunny skies. Conditions early next week will be warm and breezy at times.