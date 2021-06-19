Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chance for strong storms, staying hot for now

Today’s weather story continues to be the intense heat across the state. Most Kansas communities will make a run at that 100-degree mark yet again, with a few cooler highs in the Northwest.

Humidity levels will not be too bad with dew points in the lower 60s, with higher levels mainly to the east.

Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day with times of strong sunshine. It will be on the breezy side again with winds out of the S/SW 10-20 mph. Most of the day stays dry, but we turn our attention to the west for thunderstorm development tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded NW Kansas to a “slight” risk for severe weather this evening and tonight. Confidence is growing that a complex of thunderstorms will form near the Kansas/Colorado state line late afternoon into the early evening.

Model guidance is hinting at this complex to be rather large, meaning most of NW Kansas and even parts of SW Kansas should be weather aware tonight. In its strongest phase during the evening, this complex could bring strong straight-line winds and large hail, not to mention heavy rainfall.

Per usual with these evening and overnight storms, they will lose a bit of steam as they push to the east. We will hold slight storm chances in Central and South-Central Kansas, but I am not expecting much.

Overnight storms will form out ahead of a cold front, that eventually pushes through on Sunday night.

Until then, Father’s Day should be pretty hot and humid as well. Most will make another run at the 100 degree mark for Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and windy conditions up to 25 mph. A stray PM thunderstorm is possible.

We will watch for another round of storms late Sunday into Monday morning as that cold front slides through. This next round has a better shot of moving through the immediate Wichita area. We could use a little rainfall after a very hot week of weather. Things are starting to dry up. This round of storms for Monday could be on the stronger side, so it is something we will keep our eye on.

That cold front will really do its job for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Hot and humid air quickly surges back for the rest of the upcoming week with mid 90s into next weekend. Storm chances after Monday look rather low.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears