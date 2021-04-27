Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chances for rain and storms lingers through midweek

A dryline has setup across western Kansas. The progression of this dry line and cold front has sparked showers and storms.

Additional showers and storms are expected to develop overnight as the cold front passes through the state.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a good majority of our northwestern counties and Harper county in Oklahoma.

Two areas have been highlighted by a Slight Risk for isolated strong to severe storms possible tonight.

While all severe weather hazards are possible, our main concern this evening across both areas remains with larger hail and damaging wind gusts.

Scattered showers and storms have developed this evening and will linger overnight for portions of northwestern and southcentral Kansas.

A cold front is going to be moving through the state which will provide a focus for more showers and storms into Wednesday.

A Marginal Risk for strong storms has been highlighted for areas along and east of the Turnpike as the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms is expected once again Wednesday afternoon.

An isolated stronger storm capable of producing larger hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible before this complex finally moves east early Thursday morning.

We will begin to dry out by the end of the week into the weekend where temperatures begin the rebound back into the 70s and 80s. Clouds start to increase early next week as a more active pattern starts to settle in which could help bring back more rain chances to the region into the first week of May.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige