Same story, just a different weather day. The frontal boundary shifted slightly across the Sunflower State. This allowed those behind it to enjoy milder temperatures compared to those baking out ahead of it.

Humidity levels are high with dew points in the lower 70s enabling that steamy feeling that will have you sweating in 0.2 seconds.

Later this evening and into the early overnight, storms will erupt over the Texas Panhandle and track to the northeast as this wave concludes west of Wichita to Dodge City.

An isolated storm could be strong to severe. Our Oklahoma Panhandle counties may be able to partake in more of this rain as storms weaken early tonight. With the boundary hovering overhead, our temperatures aloft will be too warm even into the overnight to produce any rain at this point. Anything that tries to come into our Kansas territory will get squashed and not survive long tonight.

Wednesday scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible out west. Activity looks hit or miss from the latest model guidance today.

A stronger storm may be capable of producing hail and high winds. A brief landspout cannot be ruled out to the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk circled for this part of our viewing area for this purpose. What develops dies by midnight.

Thursday offers up a better chance of more organized strong to severe thunderstorms for northcentral Kansas. Storms will quickly congeal into a line where damaging winds take priority. We will need to watch how far to the south this builds into Thursday night before weakening on its march east.

Storms will linger as the front pushes south Friday.

Temperatures by Friday will take a cooler turn to the 80s which will be a refreshing change from the next handful of days where areas ahead of this boundary continue to heat up into the 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman