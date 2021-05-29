Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chances for showers and storms return through the holiday weekend

While central Kansas was soaking up the sunshine today, western Kansas saw the clouds build in as showers and storms bubbled up across eastern Colorado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Texas county in the Oklahoma Panhandle until 1AM Sunday.

Far western Kansas remains highlighted under a Marginal Risk for an isolated severe storm as stronger activity develops in eastern Colorado during the heat of the day and works eastward tonight.

We may see an isolated storm survive the trip across the state line into Kansas on the strong to severe side capable of damaging winds and large hail.

As we transition into the overnight, most storms will trend downward in intensity as the threat shifts to heavy pockets of rain with some embedded thunderstorms.

The clouds build in tonight, and temperatures will dip back down into the 50s.

Expect a cloudy Sunday with passing waves of showers and storms possible throughout the day. As a result, temperatures will only manage to reach the 60s by the afternoon.

Embedded storms may produce small hail and gusty winds through the remainder of the weekend, but the severe threat remains low Sunday and Monday.

The main concerns will turn to heavy rainfall and lightning which could impact any outdoor activities for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Rainfall totals could range between 2” to 3” or more through Monday. If the heavier rain falls over already saturated areas from recent rainfall, localized flooding could become more of a concern.

Temperatures as a result from the added clouds and rainfall will be cooler into early next week. We hold onto additional daily chances for rain and thunderstorms through midweek, and will continue to monitor each wave that passes through until the pattern settles by the end of the week. Sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures make a return by Thursday and Friday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige