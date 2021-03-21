Storm Track 3 Forecast: Change from windy to rainy after front tracks through tonight

We are waking up to strong wind gusts exceeding 40 mph. The strongest gusts will track east into the morning hours as the front approaches.

A Wind Advisory is in place for our central counties until 6 tonight.

The strong southerly flow will help temperatures to stay above normal in the 60s for most and a few 70s. Depending on how fast the front gets here, we could see temperatures to the north drop to the 50s.

Critical fire conditions due to warm and windy weather are cause to discourage outdoor burning this afternoon. Thankfully, relief is on the way. Showers and storms will spark up after sundown tonight.

Isolated at first, but then turning to widespread scattered showers overnight into Monday. The Monday morning commute will be a soggy one.

While small hail and strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out, most storms will stay below severe threshold. This system will focus less on storms and more on the rainfall.

It will be a soaker. 1”-2” of rainfall accumulation is likely, especially to the central and east through Tuesday morning. Snow could also mix in near the Kansas/Colorado state line, but accumulation will be difficult since the ground is warm.

While the front stalls in the middle of the state, everyone will get a cool down thanks to rain and cloud cover. Temperatures drop to the 40s and 50s on Monday. Showers wrap up in the west Monday evening and east by noon on Tuesday.

The next system comes through later Tuesday and into Wednesday, but it seems to dive south so a lot of our counties will miss out on the mid-week rain.

Temperatures rebound on Thursday and Friday, but an increase in cloud cover and wind Friday signals the next front moving through. This rain will bring us into the weekend with a cool down.