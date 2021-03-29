Storm Track 3 Forecast: Change in weather conditions behind a cold front tonight

Gusty southerly winds will aid in a high fire threat into tonight across the state. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect.

Temperatures are also unseasonably warm ahead of our next cold front. High temperatures were in the 70s and 80s this afternoon.

Ahead of this front, we will continue to monitor wind gusts greater than 50 mph. High Wind Warnings are in effect.

As this boundary passes through, wind gusts 50 to 60 MPH are likely overnight! It will also come through dry.

Clouds will sweep through the state overnight with the frontal passage and linger into portions of Tuesday. A flurry or a raindrop near the Kansas/Colorado state line cannot be ruled out along with a few rain showers in extreme southeastern Kansas, outside of the KSN viewing area.

Winds will weaken Tuesday as temperatures fall easily 15 to 20 degrees behind the cold front. Folks will need to monitor their plants and flowers Tuesday and Wednesday nights as lows drop into the 20s and 30s with lighter winds and a clear sky.

We turn warmer by Thursday as temperatures climb over the weekend. Stronger winds will also return to the region Friday, putting us back in critical fire weather headlines. Unsettled conditions are back next Monday evening and we will see more chances for storms through mid-April.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman