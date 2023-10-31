Another reinforcing shot of colder air is in play through Halloween night. Layer up trick-or-treaters and prepare for the 30s during core outdoor hours going door to door.

The sky will be crystal clear as high-pressure tracks to the southeast. The return follow from the south over the next several days will bring about a warmup!

Sunshine dominates through the end of the workweek. Overnights will be chilly, but afternoon highs will become delightful and much easier to take than our recent Arctic outbreak.

Highs Wednesday warm to the 50s farther east and the 60s in the west. Temps keep climbing Thursday into Friday. Friday will be beautiful with the 70s farther west and the 60s in the east. There is a slight wind shift Friday and with added clouds this weekend, temps will be a few degrees cooler.

The storm track stays active to our north. A system swings by Sunday night into Monday. This could bring a quick shot for showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Best places to pick up some rain will be near and north of I-70 along with areas east of I-135.

Temperatures will remain comfortable into next week with no major cooldown.



KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 53 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 47 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman