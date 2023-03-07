Clouds have taken over with much colder temperatures. That northeasterly flow reinforces the chill this week with temperatures below average for this time of year.

The atmosphere continues to moisten through evening for areas of south central and eastern Kansas, producing drizzle and rain showers.

Most of this activity shifts East away from us overnight.

Temps tonight will be chilly from the 20s to the 40s.

Clouds stay parked in place Wednesday with temperatures going up by a few degrees.

Much of the day looks dry with a few showers possible by afternoon. Much better chances for rain develop in the evening and through the overnight into Thursday morning. This looks like our best, widespread chance for the Sunflower State this week.

Rainfall potential for central and eastern communities will be in the neighborhood of a quarter to a half inch of rain. There will be higher rainfall totals in southeast and northeast Kansas, primarily outside the KSN viewing area. Snow flirts with the Kansas/Nebraska state line, but Nebraska wins with snowfall accumulations.

Sunshine returns on Friday with temperatures near seasonable levels. There is another disturbance that crosses our path late Saturday into Sunday morning.

This enables more scattered showers. Amounts are not too heavy and we should still be able to get outside around this rain chance this weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm next week only to hit a wall by the end due to another cold front. That looks to being another shot of rain and snow to the region by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 51 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 43 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Party cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman