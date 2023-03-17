The strong Arctic cold front that blew through the Sunflower State on Thursday dropped temperatures in a hurry and also brought rain and snow to many areas. Rainfall and snowfall amounts were on the light side and in fact, the only snowfall accumulations were across northeast and east central Kansas. Temperatures dropped well below mid-March averages bottoming out in the teens and 20s. Garden City set a new record low of 15 degrees! Temperatures are recovering today with midday readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s. WIth abundant sunshine expected this St. Patrick’s Day afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Lighter winds will make it feel better this afternoon, even though these temperatures are below average for the date.

An upper level disturbance will slide southeast through the Missouri river basin late this afternoon and this evening clipping far northeast Kansas with spotty showers and flurries but the remainder of the state will stay dry.

Another cold night is ahead with low temperatures in the teens to around 20 degrees, well below average for this time of year.

A colder high pressure system will follow this evening’s upper-level disturbance into the Central Plains setting us up for an unusually chilly Saturday under partly cloudy skies along with a gusty northwesterly breeze.

The second half of the weekend promises some warming as our winds swing around to the southwest Sunday afternoon. It will be milder with partly cloudy skies but temperatures will still remain below-average for the middle of March.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we transition to Spring which officially begins at 4:24 p.m. on Monday. The warming trend will continue through the middle of next week.

Chances for showers will accompany the nice warm-up next week but there will be plenty of rain-free hours to enjoy the Spring-like temperatures as well!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 50 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 45 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 17 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Jack Maney