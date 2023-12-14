A slow moving storm system brings plentiful precipitation to Kansas over the next 48 hours, some of which will come down in the form of snowfall! Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, extending into southeastern Colorado.

Several waves of precipitation are expected throughout the day today with chilly temperatures in place.

Highs range from the 50s in Wichita to the mid 30s out west.

Areas along the Colorado state line will hover very close to freezing today, which will put the rain/snow transition line somewhere across the area, Where this line sets up will be very sensitive to minor variations in temperature, but it will generally be for areas west of a line from Liberal to Colby.

A lot of water is coming out of this system, with liquid totals anywhere from half an inch to nearly two inches.

Depending on where the freezing line lies, some or all of this could be of the frozen variety, which could lead to some locally heavy totals. Snowfall on the order of 3 to 6 inches in far southwest Kansas is a distinct possibility, with a fairly sharp cutoff from rain to snow.

Temperatures stay fairly steady through the night as the system tracks to the east, with most of central Kansas remaining above freezing and precluding the chance of snowfall.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Rain spreads east and begins early on Friday in Wichita. Light to moderate rain is expected for much of the day across central Kansas tomorrow, but the system will be picking up a bit more speed and that will reduce rain totals for areas farther east.

Rain wraps up Friday night and we start our weekend on a chilly note, but a warming trend will carry us back above normal to the 50s by Sunday.

Next week looks to stay quiet with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering about 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages. High pressure aloft keeps things nice and mild.

The next opportunity for moisture holds off until next weekend, but even then temperatures should remain warm enough to keep us from seeing a white Christmas this year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 90% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, breezy.