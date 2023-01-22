Temperatures dropped overnight into the teens and 20s, so watch out for slick spots where moisture could have refrozen on roadways as you head out the door this morning. Our latest Winter Storm is now pulling away to the east of Kansas as a small and colder high pressure system drops into the Central Plains. This will allow the clouds over central Kansas early today to break for some sunshine with partly sunny skies for western Kansas. Temperatures will run below average January levels today reaching highs only in the lower 30s in western and central Kansas over the fresh snow cover to near 40 in Wichita and South Central Kansas.

Monday will feature more in the way of high and middle level cloud cover with near-to below-average temperatures as cold surface high pressure dominates.

As yet another storm system pushes out of the southwestern US, southern Kansas could already tap into some moisture by Tuesday afternoon in the form of snow, possibly mixed with rain in Wichita and south central Kansas.

As the center of the storm system tracks east and northeast through Oklahoma and Arkansas Tuesday night, there can be accumulating snow in southern and eastern Kansas, but northwestern Kansas should miss out on the moisture. This could lead to slippery travel for the Wednesday morning commute across the southern and eastern part of the state. It is too early to make a call on snowfall amounts Tuesday night, but a few inches certainly seems to be a possibility.

Temperatures will hover near our seasonal average in the 30s and low 40s for the next several days before some warming occurs Friday into Saturday.

A strong cold front will bring the threat for some snow then next Saturday night and Sunday followed by a push of colder air late in the weekend into early the following week making for a cold ending to January.

1/22/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Clouds giving way to some sun. Hi: 40 Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/SE 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 41 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow or rain.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 41 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain or snow.

Meteorologist Jack Boston