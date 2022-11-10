A cold front surges through the state during our Thursday morning. Expect the warmest temperatures for most in the morning, before crashing into the afternoon. Winds also switch during the day out of the north/northwest, strong at times. 60s in the morning turn to near 50 degrees for the afternoon.

As the front moves through, a thin line of showers and storms is possible. There is not much moisture to deal with, but a few communities could have a brief shower or rumble through lunch.

The better chance for activity today will be southeast with better moisture transport. The front stalls a bit and will help spark more showers in storms into the afternoon. Those of you in Elk, Chautauqua and Greenwood counties have a better shot at some rain.

All of us will deal with cold temperatures tonight. With our wind staying persistent out of the north, wind chills drop even lower than our temperatures.

From above to now well-below average, our pattern really is switching up. Highs in the 40s will be the name of the game not only through the weekend, but into much of next week as well.

Our 8 to 14 day temperature outlook favors that cooler airmass to linger in place. Get the colder weather gear ready.

We need to keep an eye on another storm system on Monday. With colder temperatures, especially in the morning, a rain/snow mix looks possible. Some spots could even see some minor snow accumulations. We are many days out so stay with us for more details.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 65 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 42 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears