Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly changes for Thanksgiving, warmer air quickly returns

Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, we have some rather chilly temperatures to start the Thanksgiving holiday. Most of the state is in the teens, 20s and 30s with strong winds out of the north. This is allowing our wind chills to drop almost 10 degrees in spots. As you head out this morning, make sure you have plenty of layers, including some face protection from that wind.

Highs will not rebound well, only taking a trip to the upper 40s and lower 50s. The average high for Wichita on this day is 53 degrees.

While we do have some cloud coverage hanging around early, mostly sunny skies should take over, so that is a big positive for today’s forecast. High pressure will take over, bringing that sunshine into the weekend as well.

Strong winds will stick around through the morning hours but will weaken in intensity through the afternoon. By Thanksgiving evening, the wind will no longer be a problem as you are heading to and from dinner. Enjoy this time with your friends and family if you choose to celebrate!

Thanks to clear skies in place, tonight’s lows will easily drop into the 20s so expect another cold night ahead.

Our stint of cool air will be brief as much warmer air surges back in for Friday and Saturday. If you have any outdoor activities to plan, I suggest these two afternoons as highs push back into the 60s. We should see a good deal of sunshine as well.

Aside from a slightly cooler day in the upper 50s for Sunday, the rest of the outlook favors warmer than average air in place to begin the month of December. It will be breezy at times, but precipitation chances remain on the lower end.

Our 8 to 14 day extended outlook points to that warmer air holding strong for the next two weeks. We will see if it ends up breaking down or not.

Enjoy the holiday weekend! – Meteorologist Warren Sears