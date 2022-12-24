Another cold start across the region this morning! Wind chills remain unpleasant as northerly winds push Arctic air into the northern plains. The coldest of the winds are to our northeast, but wind chills will still be as low as negative 15 degrees today.

Temperatures across the state range from the 20s and 30s. Western Kansas will be a touch warmer today as southerly winds help temperatures upwards.

Santa should have no issues delivering toys across Kansas as we have perfect flying conditions overnight with partly clear skies and lows in the teens.

We all reach above the freezing mark on Christmas Day. Tomorrow also kicks off our warming trend as we head into the upcoming week.

A few spotty showers will be possible across Central Kansas tomorrow night as a weak cold front tracks across the region. This rain will arrive after midnight, and we could also see some flurries mixed in. The precipitation clears out before sunrise but could create slick spots on roadways for your morning commute on Monday.

Temperatures skyrocket for the middle of the week as we jump well above average. We climb into the mid-50s and hang out there through the end of the year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 24 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 8 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 32 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll