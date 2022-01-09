Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly end to weekend, warm improvements follow

Light precipitation is being picked up on radar early this morning along an advancing cold front. Our air is dry compared to yesterday, so I bet most of that is not reaching the ground. We do have an uptick in cloud coverage, helping keep us relatively mild overnight into early Sunday morning. The series of cold fronts will do its job today, keeping our temperatures at bay. Most of us can expect highs in the 30s, with a few lower 40s sneaking in to the south.

Our wind will be stronger through the morning. Sustained speeds up to 20 to 25 mph are possible, with locally higher gusts. As high pressure sets in for the afternoon, those winds will be able to relax a bit.

Outdoor plans look best during peak heating this afternoon from 2 to 4 PM.

While we will be a bit chilly on Sunday, we should see plenty of sunshine fill the sky. Thanks to that high pressure in place, we can expect some sun for a few days. Clear skies tonight help our temperatures drop a bit to the teens and lower 20s.

Sunday should be our coolest day of the next seven. Right now, signs point to a nice warm up this week. Expect upper 40s again by Monday, with some 50s returning Tuesday. Those 50s could even jump up near 60 in a few of our southern communities. This warmer trend should carry us into next weekend. Signs point a little cooler by Saturday.

Rain chances look scarce early in the week. There are a few indications of a storm system later in the week, but confidence in the last 24 hours has gone down a bit. The chance right now looks to come late Thursday into Friday morning as a storm system skirts to our south. This could bring those in southern Kansas a bit of moisture. Something to keep an eye on as we could really use it.

Our latest drought monitor paints most of western Kansas in a drought, with many falling into the severe and extreme categories.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears