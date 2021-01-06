Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly, gusty, and a chance for rain and snow

Snow has mixed in across portions western Kansas and southwestern Nebraska as deeper moisture and a few rain showers stream in over eastern Kansas this morning.

As this weather system slowly moves through the Central Plains, it keeps enough moisture around to hold onto rain and snow chances for central into eastern Kansas through Thursday afternoon.

The rain will be scattered in nature with chances increasing east to west throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening. Higher totals look to be found closer to the Missouri state line as this weather maker really comes together east of Kansas.

As the changeover to snow occurs late tonight, snowfall totals look to sit between a dusting to under one inch in across portions of central and eastern Kansas.

Highs today will be cooler with temperatures back in the 40s this afternoon and a gusty north to northwest wind at times upwards of 40 mph helping to lock in a wintry chill to the air.

Overnight temperatures will be back down into the teens and 20s across western Kansas and 30s into central Kansas where the rain and snow chances remain possible overnight.

A few more waves of isolated rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out through the weekend as a more active pattern will keep weather systems close by that may take advantage of some moisture on hand. The next best chance for rain and snow looks to be in western Kansas by Saturday.

Afterwards, the clouds look to break apart into early this next week to bring back the sunshine and temperatures rebounding back into the 40s and potentially 50s by Tuesday.