Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons continue

Aside from a few light showers early, the state of Kansas will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. Those clouds should decrease into the afternoon giving way to a clear start to the weekend. Enjoy cooler air in place today with temperatures ranging from the 50s out west to the mid 60s in central Kansas.

Any Friday night plans will be dry but cool! Once that sun goes down, we can expect temperatures to plummet overnight. Widespread 30s are in store. Many communities, mainly to the west, could see their first frost of the season.

We do have some Freeze Warnings for Phillips and Smith counties with a Freeze Watch and Frost Advisories elsewhere across northern and western Kansas.

Please make outdoor plans for the weekend! It does not get much more “fall-like” than this. Generally expect 60s in Kansas for Saturday with slightly warmer air for Sunday in the lower 70s. High pressure sets in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Those winds will pick up a bit on Sunday.

This forecast discussion will be short and sweet as we continue with very low precipitation chances and plenty of sunshine. We will bounce between the 60s and 70s here through the next 7 days.

A very slight chance for a shower or two comes on Tuesday, but as of now I am not expecting much from that.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears