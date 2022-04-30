The National Weather Service has conducted damage surveys from a few of the tornadoes across central Kansas. Most of the damage in Marion and Dickinson counties indicated brief EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes with winds close to 100 mph. Preliminary damage reports did come in from Andover as well. While the assessment is not fully complete, the NWS in Wichita has rated this an EF-3 for now. We do not know much more, aside from the time it was on the ground.

We have a cool and crisp night on tap in the Sunflower State. Most of us will drop toward the 30s and 40s.

We even have a Frost Advisory in place for parts of southwest Kansas through 9 AM Sunday. Cover up those sensitive plants!

Most of Sunday looks dry, but our next chance for storms returns to the forecast. This time, we will be highlighting western Kansas. This is where a Slight Risk for severe weather has been placed.

Once we drop into the late afternoon and early evening, we will have to watch for a few supercells to bubble up. Hail and wind will be the main concern with these cells, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

This activity becomes much more widespread into the middle part of the evening. We will watch for thunderstorms to spread into northwestern Kansas as well, before pushing east into the overnight hours. We will increase central Kansas’ chance for rain and storms into early Monday morning. We are not expecting severe weather with this activity at this time.

Later in the day on Monday however, we do need to watch for potentially another round of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area across south central and southeast Kansas for an Enhanced Risk of severe weather. We need to monitor Monday evening’s situation, as many of those in this part of the state were just rattled Friday night.

The overall pattern is rather wet. We have multiple chances for rain and storms through late next week. We will watch this storm potential Monday, then another chance Wednesday. Severe weather does not look likely Wednesday. There is more of a question mark later in the week if we will have another storm system sweep through, but we will leave those chances low as of now.

Watch for some chilly temperatures at times from Monday through Thursday. We will likely dip below average for a few days.

4/30/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 45 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 74 Wind: NW/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 51 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears