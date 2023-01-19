As our latest storm system pulls away from us we will see a good deal of sunshine, gusty breezes and average January temps this afternoon as high pressure to our west builds eastward into the Central Plains.

Mostly clear and cold conditions are ahead for this Thursday night with lows down to the Teens and 20s.

Now it is all about the winter chill returning and looking ahead to the next system which will bring some rain but mainly another snow event for Kansas Friday night and Saturday.

A winter Storm Watch has already been posted for western Kansas Friday night through Saturday.



The next system in our series is looking more impressive with multiple weather models. Snow begins out west Friday night and gradually tracks east on Saturday, arriving in the Wichita area by Saturday afternoon. Most of this falls as snow but south central and southeast Kansas could warm enough to have some rain thrown into the mix, especially Saturday morning.

Temps are also looking colder with latest model guidance. We are also monitoring another potential wintry system by Monday night and Tuesday. Models are starting to speed up the early week system meaning the precipitation could actually arrive as early as Monday afternoon.

1/19/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston