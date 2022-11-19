Another frigid morning across the Sunflower State! Most of us woke up to wind chills in the single digits and low teens. At least we get to see some sunshine today. Winds unfortunately stay up out of the northwest through the day. This keeps us chill through the afternoon with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

That northwest wind eventually dies down a little bit tonight, beginning to switch out of the southwest. Expect another cold night in the teens and lower 20s.

Southwest winds carry us through Sunday. This ushers in a warmer airmass…finally! Expect a mix of 50s through most of the next seven days, even into Thanksgiving day.

A weak cold front works in late Wednesday into Thursday. This will drop us a few degrees and give a slim chance for a shower or two. As of now, this does not look promising as the atmosphere will lack sufficient moisture.

Our extended outlook favors near to slightly above average for this time of year. Good news for those that love the fall feel.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 41 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 51 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 28 Wind: SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears