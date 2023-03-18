Another cold front dropped through Kansas Friday night and will affect temps this weekend. Wintertime temperatures are taking another shot at us today as cold high pressure system drops through the Central Plains. Temperatures started in the teens and 20s early this morning and will only recover to well below average highs in the 40s this afternoon in spite of a good deal of sunshine. The winds will pick up to 15-25 miles per hour out of the northwest today making it feel more like the teens and 20s much of the day, so bundle up!

Sunshine is in full force today along with a chill in the air. Feels more like wintertime. Temperatures will be well-below average today! Average highs for March 18 around 60 in Wichita and South Central Kansas and history shows us that it can get quite warm in mid-March….but not this year!

Another very cold night is ahead for Saturday night with lows in the teens statewide under clear skies and along with diminishing wind speeds.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday as the center of the high pressure system pushes east of Kansas allowing winds to begin a milder march out of the south. Highs will still be colder than average in the 40s and 50s.

The warmth starts to ramp up on Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. There is a quick-moving system pegged for later Monday night and Tuesday that could trigger a few showers, especially for Central and Eastern Kansas.

Temps climb further Wednesday, well into the 60s and 70s before another cold front moves through later in the week.

This system looks stronger and more promising for moisture right now out of the two chances next week. Some snow will try to mix up north by Friday.

Spring officially begins on Monday afternoon at 4:24 p.m.

3/18/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 41 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 17 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 50 Wind: W/S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 62 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 41 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Meteorologist Jack Boston