Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly start Thursday, nice weekend ahead

Temperatures this morning are chilly and range from the 30s to the 50s. Temperatures have dropped close to freezing to the northwest, this is where some frost is possible this morning and also where a Frost Advisory will be in effect through 10am. Another Frost Advisory has been issued for similar counties tonight into Friday morning.

Skies cleared out nicely yesterday after a powerful storm system shifted east of us. A few more clouds will build back into the area today and could lead to a sprinkle or shower. Mainly between Northwest, Central, and Eastern Kansas during the afternoon.

Highs today will range from the 50s to the 70s with the coolest air to the northwest.

A storm cannot be ruled out but severe weather is not expected. If we hear a rumble of thunder it will be during the evening and overnight.

Most of us will stay dry and lows will be chilly again in the 30s to the low 50s.

A shower or sprinkle will try to survive the night into early Friday but we will dry out and clear out through the day.

Fall-like air wins out the rest of the week. Mornings will be chilly and afternoons will be mild. High temperatures will be a little warmer the early part of next week and approach the upper 70s before falling once another front rolls through.

The weekend and much of the upcoming work week will be quiet with active weather nearly non-existent for the sunflower state.