Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly start to November, rain/snow possible for some

A late weekend front came through that will allow cooler air to settle in this week. There is also some moisture behind the front in the form of rain a few raindrops and snowflakes.

Any snow accumulation to the north will be light and travel impacts will be minimal. Wichita is dry right now but there could be a passing shower or sprinkle today.

Clouds and a light easterly breeze will keep highs below average in the 40s and 50s.

Rain showers will pick back up tonight with a few snowflakes mixing in to the west. Lows will be cold in the 20s and 30s.

Mainly rain falls Tuesday once temperatures rise above freezing. Some snow mixes in to the north and west, especially after sundown. Any accumulation will be little to none.

A chance for a little rain and snow will linger into Wednesday.

We will catch a break after mid-week from these pieces of energy sliding through. Conditions will turn drier later this week. We have more frosty mornings and chilly afternoons ahead before highs warm closer to normal in the 60s this weekend.