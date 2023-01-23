Temperatures will be chilly to kick off the week. Highs this afternoon will reach into the 30s and 40s across the region with increasing cloud cover.

We fall back into the 10s and 20s tonight with a blanket of cloud cover coating our skies. Winds remain out of the south, but changes come to the forecast on Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Kay and Harper counties in Oklahoma from tomorrow morning through Wednesday morning.

A low-pressure system will track across Texas over the next 24 hours. Heavy snowfall will bloom across Oklahoma, with rain and snow pushing into southern Kansas.

Tuesday morning will feature snow showers and rain along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

Moisture will surge north by the afternoon. Temperatures will sit above freezing, leading to primary rainfall across the region. Coverage will be from our Southwest through Central Kansas counties. Snow showers are possible where temperatures will be cooler in Southwest Kansas.

We will quickly see a transition to snowfall late Tuesday night as temperatures fall. . Wintry and wet weather will move out through the night, and most of us will be dry by daybreak Wednesday.

Most of our viewing area will see a trace to an inch in snowfall accumulations. In Southeast Kansas, snowfall potential will increase from an inch to as much as 3 inches of snow through Wednesday morning when this system exits.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow and rain. Hi: 41 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 41 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll