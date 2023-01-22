Cool temperatures have been the story in the wake of yesterday’s system. We stay cold overnight as temperatures fall into the teens for much of the region. Patchy fog will be possible for your morning commute, so be sure to turn your headlights on as you head off to work tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow will stay on the cooler side. Cloud cover will gradually return from west to east throughout the day. Northern Kansas will sit in the 30s, with Southern Kansas reaching into the 40s by the afternoon.

Moisture returns to the region on Tuesday as a low-pressure system tracks to our south. A rain and snow mixture will slide across the Kansas/Oklahoma state line by the late morning.

Rainfall will spread north by the afternoon with temperatures above freezing, leading to less snowfall mixing in with the precipitation.

By Tuesday night, temperatures will drop back below 32 degrees, and we will see the transition to more snowfall as moisture continues to track northwards.

Temperatures remain cool for much of the week in the low 40s. We spike into the 50s this weekend before our next cold front arrives Saturday night, causing us to crash into the 30s again.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/SE 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 41 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow or rain.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 41 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain or snow.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll