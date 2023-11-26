Snowfall continued to blanket the Sunflower State today. The heaviest bands of snow moved through portions of central Kansas yesterday, staying just north of the Wichita Metro. But almost all of the KSN viewing area picked up at least a dusting of snowfall, if not a foot of snow.

Here are some of the highest totals we saw this weekend. Marion had the most snowfall across the state, with 14.1″ reported. Wichita Eisenhower Airport recorded 7.8″ of snow yesterday. This broke the daily record of 6.8″ from 1952, according to the National Weather Service.

We saw some melting today as temperatures reached above freezing. Overnight, we will fall back into the teens and see refreezing on roads. Lows fall into the teens. Watch for slick spots as you head out the door tomorrow!

Also, be sure to pack on the layers for Monday morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits for most of the state. Avoid spending extended periods of time outside. We do eventually see improvements by the afternoon.

Highs tomorrow will be it the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. Sunshine will dominate, and more snow will melt under these milder conditions.

Temperatures gradually trend upward through the week. We jump to the upper 40s by Thursday before returning to our seasonal norm by the weekend. This will allow for all of our snowfall to disappear this week.

We have a brief chance to see some moisture late Thursday night, primarily across southcentral and southeastern Kansas. Temperatures will dip slightly behind this boundary before rebounding upwards.

By the end of the weekend and into next week, an above-average trend will take hold. This will lead to a warm start to December.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 12 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 38 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 16 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll