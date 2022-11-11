The chilly air is here to stay, at least for now. We had wind chills in western Kansas this morning down to the single digits… Real temperatures will struggle today to make it to 40 degrees for most of us.

Some clouds early should give way to sunshine later on. Winds remain gusty this morning before relaxing a little out west into the afternoon.

Any Friday evening plans will be cold. This is nothing compared to the huge drop we will see tonight. Most of us will push into the teens and lower 20s. Some of the coldest air we have seen in quite some time. At least winds relax for all of us into tonight.

The weekend stays cool. Highs on Saturday will stay in the 40s, with a few out west making it to 50 degrees. Sunday is a touch warmer with central Kansas in the upper 40s with mid 50s out west. Regardless, this is well-below where we should be for this time of year.

Check out how chilly the extended outlook stays! Get the warm clothes out and keep them handy as highs will stay in the 40s for the near future.

We are keeping an eye on the potential for a little rain/snow mix on Monday. Latest trends keep the bulk of the system to our south, but southern Kansas could stay tap into some light precipitation. Accumulations only look minor as of now but we will keep an eye on it.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 39 Wind: N 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 42 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears