Get ready for temperature whiplash. Highs today were well above the seasonal norm, with some hitting the 60s.

A cold front has been tracking across the region today, and in its wake, colder air will infiltrate Kansas. This boundary has brought a reinforcing shot of cold air and will cause temperatures to plummet for the last day of the year.

Cloud cover will gradually increase overnight. Temperatures fall back into the 10s and 20s with northwesterly winds.

Tomorrow will be a shock to the system after the warmth we felt today. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30s by the afternoon with breezy winds out of the north.

By the time folks head out to their New Year’s Eve party plans, temperatures will be in the low 30s. Be sure to pack a jacket because we will greet the first moments of 2024 with temperatures in the mid-20s.

We stay cold for the first day of the year but gradually warm back towards where we should be for the first week of January. Highs will be steady in the low 40s well into next weekend.

Trends continue to hint at the possibility of moisture arriving in the Sunflower State by Friday. We will continue to iron out the details in the days ahead.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 38 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 39 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.