Temperatures have plummeted in the wake of the cold front. Temperatures for some are sitting nearly 20 degrees cooler than this time yesterday.

We stay on the chilly side as we approach the new year. If you are heading out for any New Year’s Eve festivities, make sure you have your coat and a ride home. Temperatures dip into the 20s by the time the ball drops.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the early morning. It will be a cold start to 2024, with temperatures in the teens for western Kansas and in the 20s for central Kansas.

Western Kansas will be waking up to patchy fog across the region tomorrow. Make sure you have your headlights on as you head out to start your day.

We will see a range of highs tomorrow. Southerly winds will help western Kansas climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon while central Kansas will sit in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Southerly flow will eventually take hold of the entire region. We will be seasonal for the first week of January as highs sit in the low 40s.

We continue to monitor the potential for moisture in the Sunflower State come Friday. A boundary will track across the region, dropping temperatures and bringing rainfall. We could see a transition to snowfall, especially in western Kansas. We will keep ironing out the details as we get closer to the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 39 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 44 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll