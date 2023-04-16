It has been a breezy day across the Sunflower State with winds out of the northwest. Peak gusts over the last 24 hours have been over 30 MPH, with some areas seeing winds gusting over 40 MPH.

Wind Advisories remain in place for northeast Kansas through 7 PM as winds will stay gusty through sunset tonight. Winds will slowly change direction overnight. as southerly flow takes over by sunrise tomorrow.

Temperatures dip back into the 30s across the region tonight with clear and starry skies. The lack of cloud cover will allow us to cool off quickly and have a chilly start to our Monday.

Freeze Warnings are in place for northeastern Kansas, including Ottawa, Geary, and Dickinson counties, from 4 AM through 8 AM on Monday. Those with sensitive plants will want to cover them or bring them inside overnight.

Tomorrow kicks off our warming trend as temperatures inch back into the low 80s for much of the state. Winds will be breezy out of the south, and skies will be sunny. Temperatures remain above average through the middle of the week.

Fire weather concerns return with the warmer temperatures. Fire Weather Warnings for northern Kansas expire at 8 PM this evening, but Fire Weather Watches for western Kansas are in place for Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to climb, and winds will become breezy, leading to the perfect recipe for wildfire danger for the middle of the week.

We will also see a quick-moving shot of moisture track across northern Kansas on Tuesday that could produce strong winds, brief periods of heavy rain, and a rumble of thunder or two.

Portions of southern Kansas and northeastern Kansas are under a Marginal Risk on Tuesday. An isolated storm or two could reach severe criteria, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures continue to soar through the middle of the week as we flirt with the 90s by Wednesday. Our next cold front shoves temperatures back into the low 60s by the weekend, bringing moisture to the forecast.

Showers and a few storms will arrive with the approaching boundary Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Northerly winds will move in with the front and help temperatures drop into the 70s and eventually the 60s.

Another round of moisture arrives Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few flurries will be possible for our southwestern Nebraska counties. Moisture will clear out by Friday evening, and skies will become sunny for the rest of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 37 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll