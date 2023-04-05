Temperatures have taken a hit in the wake of yesterday’s cold front. Northwesterly winds have been breezy this morning but will slowly relax through the evening.

Temperatures stay cold tonight, with most of the region falling back below freezing. Similar to what we saw this morning, clear skies will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s and 30s by daybreak on Thursday.

Freeze Warnings are in place for a portion of central Kansas where the growing season is underway from 2 AM to 9 AM Thursday. You will want to cover any sensitive plants overnight.

A quick shot of moisture will try to move into northwest Kansas late tonight into early tomorrow morning. A few flurries will be possible, but no accumulations are expected.

The typical springtime temperature whiplash continues. We gradually enter into a warming trend through the weekend. Highs jump into the 70s and eventually into the 80s by next week.

We do have the chance to see more rainfall over the weekend. A disturbance will move through the Sunflower State on Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 55 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 62 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll