The spotty precipitation that lingered through much of the night has all moved out of the region with some patchy clouds across Kansas to start the day. Temperatures are a bit colder this morning ranging from mid 20s northwest to lower and middle 40s south central.

The system that pushed through the region during the past 24 hours is amplifying to the east of us now, creating a strong northwest wind today as the skies become partly to mostly sunny. Winds will be sustained above 20 MPH with gusts above 40 MPH. This type of wind will be widespread across Kansas. This northwesterly flow reinforces temperatures near average for the second week of December. Highs this Saturday afternoon will range from the lower 40s in Northwest Kansas to the upper 40s in the central part of the state.

Winds will relax tonight with mostly clear skies and cold temperatures dropping to the upper teens in the western part of the state to lower and middle 20s in central Kansas by early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the nicer day this weekend as high pressure dominates the weather across the region. As the surface high drops right over the central Plains, winds will be noticeably lighter tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The warming will continue as we head into next week with highs in the middle 50s statewide under sunny to partly cloudy skies. A cold front will drop south through our region on Monday night leading to cooler temperatures Tuesday as skies trend toward mostly cloudy. A southern track system takes shape Wednesday through the end of next week. Details will be fine-tuned as we get closer regarding the exact track and timing of this system. If this takes time tracking to the east, we could see several days of moisture being placed on different parts of the state including rain and snow. There is a general increase in rain Wednesday spreading from the south to the north across Kansas with the best chances for rain across western Kansas, but some of that rain could reach central Kansas later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Snow could mix in closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line with the rain.

The bulk of this moisture shifts East into central and eastern Kansas late Thursday into Friday. This looks largely a cold rain, but snow will also try to form, especially farther north. Temperatures will be colder once this exists by the following weekend.

12/9/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 48 Wind: N/NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 25 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 47 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Meteorologist Jack Boston