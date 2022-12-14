A strong low pressure system nearby continues to impact our winds and steer chilly air our way. Winds gusting from 30 to 45 MPH will be consistent through Friday.

Our weather will be on repeat through Friday with cold nights and chilly days.

Afternoon highs will stay in the neighborhood of the 30s to the lower 40s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy.

Winds relax over the weekend. Temperatures will try to warm a few more degrees ahead of another cold front. That front arrives by Monday sending temperatures down.

A little snow is possible with this frontal passage. Depending on timing and temperatures, rain may mix with that snow for our south central and southeast counties.

While highs will favor the 30s and 40s early next week, this is warm compared to the brutal Arctic blast coming by next Thursday. Highs look to be in the single digits and teens! Overnight lows in parts of Kansas will be below zero. This cold blast stays put through Christmas with a thaw by December 27-28, just before the start of the New Year. We will need to watch for small disturbances or shortwaves in this pattern which would enhance our chances for snow!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 35 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman