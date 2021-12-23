Storm Track 3 Forecast: Christmas Eve Fire Weather Warning, warm and gusty holiday

The mixture of sun and clouds we had today will carry into the overnight with thicker cloud cover from central into eastern Kansas.

A cold front is on the approach Friday. Areas with a southerly or westerly wind will warm the most ahead of frontal boundary. Parts of extreme southern Kansas into Oklahoma get into the 80s for Christmas Eve!

Our grassland fire threat is elevated from southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle and beyond from the lunch hour Friday into the early evening.

Winds will also increase with the cold front which is not good news. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect. A small sliver of our southwestern counties in Kansas are included in an elevated risk for wildfires even though a warning has not been issued as of this writing.

High Wind Watches and High Wind Warnings stand to our west and southwest. This is for gusts easily in the market of 50 to 60 MPH, if not higher.

Winds within our viewing area to the southwest will exceed 50 MPH gusts. Winds will also ramp up for areas south of I-70 into Friday night. Winds gusting from 40 to 50 MPH are likely.

Keep in mind, yes these winds are gusty, but they will not reach the magnitude of the 75-100 MPH wind storm we had last week. The system moving through wants to squeeze out a few sprinkles and light rain showers primarily north and east. The window is brief and any amounts will be pitiful.

Temperatures cool for Christmas, but still remain above average.

A series of systems will track through the area from Sunday into the following week. Each of these do not looking promising for rain as most communities remain dry-slotted. By Sunday, temperatures return to the 60s and 70s. Any showers by evening form to our east.

A similar set-up where rain initiates next Tuesday is expected to our east before another cold front knocks us back a few pegs.

A late week warm rally will turn back colder due to another frontal passage. This also looks to keep any moisture from impacting our viewing area.

Keep an eye on the first week of January. Model guidance keeps hinting at an arctic change shortly after the start of the New Year!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman