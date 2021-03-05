Storm Track 3 Forecast: Clearing and warming for the weekend

The rain that we got this morning is now moving to the south and east. Stronger wind and more showers are expected closer to the system of low pressure in Oklahoma and Texas. Kansas will be mostly dry through the afternoon. Skies clear overnight then return tomorrow morning. This means we will cool down fast tonight to the 30s then cloud cover may make for a slow warm up as we start our Saturday. Wind from the south will pick up tomorrow afternoon out west. A ridge of high pressure builds in for the weekend which will mean mostly sunny skies and few clouds. Temperatures warm to the 60s for the weekend then 70s during the work week. Dry and windy conditions results in dangerous fire weather until we get more rain. The rain that we got last night and this morning will help fire conditions for a short period until we focus back on grass fires. Rain chances stay slim as we head into the end of next week. This next system looks stronger, but we will keep an eye on how it develops between now and then.