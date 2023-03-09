As the moisture from this morning moves out, cloud cover is already starting to erode across Kansas, which will give way to some sunshine before the day is done! That sunshine will help to push highs a bit warmer today, into the mid 50s for Wichita.

Tonight, temperatures drop quickly down to the 20s across most of Kansas with partly cloudy skies.

Sunshine returns tomorrow and boosts highs a bit, but still staying fairly close to normal with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Lots of sunshine, with some gustier winds in northwest Kansas.

Our next shot of moisture arrives on Saturday as a low pressure system develops and skirts just south of Kansas. This system will not have a lot of moisture to work with and should pass through mostly dry. The best chance of rain will be over eastern Kansas, but amounts will be light even in the areas that it does rain.

The drought monitor continues to show exceptional drought conditions centered over southwestern Kansas and nearly the entire KSN viewing area in some sort of drought.

At least in the next week, no noticeable improvements are expected to the drought situation as we will remain dry into the first half of next week.

3/9/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: E/NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 56 Wind: NW/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 39 Wind: SE 10-20



Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.