Storm Track 3 Forecast: Climbing out of the freezer Friday, mild temperatures return by the weekend

It has been a brisk start to our Thursday as the Arctic chill remains in place. High pressure that has built in across the Northern Plains has helped to usher in these colder temperatures from the north.

The chill will be tough to shake off today despite a bit more sunshine on hand. Expect daytime highs to rest below freezing for most of the state with temperatures in central Kansas likely only warming to the middle 20s.

We are in for another cold night. Temperatures will dip back into the single digits once again, but warmer days are right around the corner.

A disturbance taking shape across the Northern Rockies will provide some across western Kansas the opportunity to find some light precipitation late Friday.

Winds will turn back out of the south on Friday helping to build some moisture to the state. Winds gusting upwards of 30 MPH will be possible as our next frontal boundary closes in.

Rain chances look possible for northwestern Kansas by late in the afternoon to the early evening.

As temperatures fall back below freezing Friday night, any rain will quickly change over to snow across southwestern Kansas before this system exits the region in time for the weekend.

The weekend looks beautiful. We will see a healthy mixture of sun and clouds both Saturday as well as Sunday. Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures for mid to late January before the 50s return Sunday into Monday. The heat will be brief as another stronger cold front looks to take center stage early next week to give us a taste of the Arctic chill once again.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige