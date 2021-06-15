Storm Track 3 Forecast: Climbing temperatures, eventually finding relief

You can just tell it is going to be a warm one out there today. Our midday temperatures are already in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s. Our dew points range from the lower to upper 60s. It is not horribly humid, but you will notice an uptick from yesterday.

The entire state will be well into the 90s by this afternoon. Winds stay out of the S/SE helping pump that low level heat and moisture back into the region.

Most of the state will make a run at 100 degrees for both Wednesday and Thursday. This is the hottest air of the year so far.

It is going to start feeling slightly more humid throughout the week as we surge some moisture back in from the south. Western KS will likely keep lower humidity levels with Eastern KS having to deal with steamy conditions.

We have a couple of slight storm chances in the forecast. The first comes late Wednesday night but right now it looks like it won’t survive through Northern KS as it pushes south.

A cold front comes through for the weekend but has a hard time clearing the area. I did throttle temperatures back to the upper 80s at least for Saturday and Sunday, but I think humidity levels will remain relatively high. It’s not until next week we could see even cooler temperatures with significantly less humidity. A few thunderstorm chances do stick around for the weekend, especially Sunday. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans just stay up to date with the forecast.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears