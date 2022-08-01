Air quality for central into eastern Kansas is in the moderate category Monday morning. We have a great deal of wildfire smoke being pushed in our direction early this week due to a huge area of high pressure to our west. That high is the driving force for our milky looking sky and our increasing temperatures.

High temperatures will be prevalent in the upper 90s and triple digits through Wednesday before a wind shift brings a not nearly as hot front our way. Heat advisories are in effect early this week to account for where the most aggressive temperatures and higher humidity reside.

Winds increase from southwest into the central and eastern portions of the state Monday night through Wednesday as this front comes closer. Winds gusting from 35 to 45 MPH are possible.

This front approaches the northwest corner Tuesday night, sparking an isolated shower or storm. Rainfall looks sparse for most of the KSN viewing area into Wednesday night.

That said, a disturbance Wednesday into Wednesday night will have more life to the northeast of Wichita into the Kansas City Metro. A Marginal Risk is posted for high damaging wind potential in any stronger storm. Large hail also cannot be ruled out.

As this front sweeps through the region, it will cut the heat back by a few degrees the remainder of the work week. It will still be hot and slightly above average for this time of year. We will then briefly heat up further Saturday before another boundary approaches Sunday night. This may create more isolated showers and storms, plus reset temps into early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 103 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman