After a chilly start in the teens and 20s, most of us will notice some slight improvements out there for our Saturday. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs returning to the lower 40s. While this is still below average, it is a step in the right direction. Winds stay light and variable today.

We continue to climb the temperature ladder as we head into Sunday. Most of the Sunflower State will trend toward the upper 50s and lower 60s. The spring feel will return into next week as well. We welcome back the lower 70s for a few days as well. Honestly, the upcoming week looks spectacular!

Expect a relatively dry pattern through most of the forecast. I do have my eyes on the potential for some rain and storms late week into next weekend. The moisture transport back into the state looks healthy. We will see where the exact position of the low tracks, but keep this in mind for both Friday and Saturday.

We really could use the moisture. The latest drought monitor continues to plague incredibly dry conditions for most of the state, especially out west.

Good news, our extended outlook has a few chances for measurable precipitation, so we will keep our fingers crossed.

2/26/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 41 Wind: SE/W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 57 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 26 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears