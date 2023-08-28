We’re enjoying a nice break from the summer heat with some near normal summer warmth today. Starting out with lows in the 60s, we will see highs reach into the 80s and low 90s across Kansas today.

Highs will be coolest out west with warmer conditions around Wichita.

A few showers will form in far northwest Kansas tonight and move southeast. These will produce some brief heavy downpours of rain and some rumbles of thunder but severe weather is not expected from them.

Lows tonight will be mild in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will be very similar as weak north winds keep us near and below average highs for this time of the year.

The heat dome has weakened and receded to our west, but it will be making a bit of a comeback through the week. This will increase our temperatures back to the upper 90s and lower 100s by late week and into next weekend.

Storm chances are expected to remain low through the week, with plenty of sunshine all across Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.